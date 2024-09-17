Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Women-Centric Subhadra Yojana in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, a women-centric scheme aiming to support beneficiaries aged 21-60 with Rs 50,000 over five years. He also unveiled railway and highway projects worth over Rs 3,800 crore. So far, 76 lakh women have registered for the scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-09-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 12:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Subhadra Yojana, a women-focused initiative by the Odisha government, which promises financial assistance to beneficiaries aged between 21 and 60 years.

The scheme aims to provide Rs 50,000 over a span of five years, from 2024-25 to 2028-29, credited in annual instalments of Rs 10,000 to eligible women's bank accounts.

During the launch event at Janata Maidan, Modi also laid foundation stones for railway projects worth Rs 2,871 crore and unveiled national highway projects totalling Rs 1,000 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

