Demi Lovato Opens Up About Aging, Mental Health, and New Documentary 'Child Star'

Singer-songwriter and actor Demi Lovato has opened up about her latest documentary, 'Child Star', discussing the mental impact of aging and her directorial debut, as reported by People. 'Aging can bring anxiety if I think too hard about it, not because of physical changes but due to existential dread,' Lovato shared.

Lovato emphasized the importance of staying present, noting, 'When we dwell on the past or the future, we lose out on the present moment, which is the greatest gift we can give ourselves.' The documentary teaser features past and present footage of Lovato, Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Kenan Thompson, Raven-Symone, Christina Ricci, and Alyson Stoner.

'I've always wanted to explore the history of child stars, presenting various perspectives on what it's like to be a child star today,' said Lovato. She continued, 'I've been very honest and vulnerable throughout my life, sharing my experiences, which don't define me.' Lovato also reflected on human nature's tendency to desire what we cannot have, particularly in relation to aging.

