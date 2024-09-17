Nation Celebrates PM Modi's 74th Birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday in Odisha, launching the Subhadra Yojana and reminiscing about his mother. Prominent leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, extended their wishes. Across party lines, politicians acknowledged Modi's contributions to India's development and leadership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 74th birthday on Tuesday, with congratulations pouring in from President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and other notable dignitaries and politicians.
Modi spent the day in Odisha, where he inaugurated the state's flagship Subhadra Yojana initiative and other infrastructural projects including railway and national highway developments. Speaking at an event in Bhubaneswar, he fondly recalled visiting his mother on previous birthdays to seek her blessings. Modi shared an emotional moment from the morning where an Adivasi family hosted him, likening the hospitality to his experiences with his late mother.
President Murmu praised Modi's innovative efforts and leadership, expressing hopes for India's growth. Vice President Dhankhar lauded Modi's dedication over two decades, highlighting his role in revitalizing India's cultural and civilizational values. Politicians across party lines, including opposition leaders, extended their good wishes, acknowledging Modi's impact on Indian society and global standing.
