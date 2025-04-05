Land Dispute Erupts: Protests and Legal Battles Over Kancha Gachibowli
The Cyberabad Police imposed restrictions on a 400-acre land area in Kancha Gachibowli due to tensions over Telangana's plan to auction the land for urban development. Protests by Hyderabad University students, ongoing court hearings, and a Supreme Court intervention have escalated the conflict. A resolution remains pending.
- Country:
- India
The Cyberabad Police have restricted entry to a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), citing growing unrest and the necessity of maintaining public order.
The contentious land is earmarked for auction by the Telangana government for urban infrastructure, triggering protests from UoH students over ecological concerns. Both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court are currently deliberating the issue.
The Supreme Court's intervention has put the brakes on any further activity on the site, pending a review. Meanwhile, UoH students continue to demonstrate, demanding government accountability and the retraction of FIRs against protestors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Supreme Court Faces Dilemma: Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Case
Minister Calls for Supreme Court Intervention Against Allahabad High Court Ruling on Sexual Assault
Supreme Court Launches Inquiry into Justice Varma's Alleged Cash Discovery
Goa Government Considers Supreme Court Appeal in Town Planning Act Dispute
Supreme Court Contemplates Revoking Senior Advocate's Designation Amid Misconduct Allegations