Land Dispute Erupts: Protests and Legal Battles Over Kancha Gachibowli

The Cyberabad Police have restricted entry to a 400-acre land parcel in Kancha Gachibowli, adjacent to the University of Hyderabad (UoH), citing growing unrest and the necessity of maintaining public order.

The contentious land is earmarked for auction by the Telangana government for urban infrastructure, triggering protests from UoH students over ecological concerns. Both the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court are currently deliberating the issue.

The Supreme Court's intervention has put the brakes on any further activity on the site, pending a review. Meanwhile, UoH students continue to demonstrate, demanding government accountability and the retraction of FIRs against protestors.

