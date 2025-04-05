Mexico Reports First Human Bird Flu Case in a Child
A 3-year-old girl from Durango, Mexico, is the country's first confirmed human case of bird flu. Health officials report she is in serious condition. The H5N1 influenza strain has also affected animals and some people in the U.S. The overall risk remains low for the general population.
A 3-year-old girl from the western state of Durango has become Mexico's first confirmed human case of bird flu, health officials announced on Friday.
The Type A H5N1 influenza has been spreading through animals and sporadically to humans in the United States, with 70 reported cases over the past year, which researchers believe may be an underestimate.
In Mexico, the girl is hospitalized in serious condition in Torreon, Coahuila, having received initial treatments with anti-flu medications, according to a statement from the health ministry. Investigators are currently testing wild birds near her home to determine how she contracted the virus.
Despite the confirmed case, officials noted that the risk to the broader public remains low.
(With inputs from agencies.)
