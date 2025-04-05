BSF Foils Intrusion: Pakistani Intruder Neutralized at Jammu Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu's R S Pura sector. According to a BSF spokesperson on Saturday, the incident occurred while foiling an infiltration attempt from across the border. The intruder was neutralized near the Abdulian outpost.

On the night of April 4 and 5, alert BSF troops detected suspicious movement in the area. When the intruder ignored warnings and continued advancing, the troops, perceiving a threat, took action. Efforts to ascertain the identity and motive of the intruder are underway, the spokesperson added.

The BSF has lodged a strong protest with their Pakistani counterparts. Local police have also been informed and have moved the body for postmortem and necessary legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)