BSF Foils Intrusion: Pakistani Intruder Neutralized at Jammu Border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the International Border in Jammu's R S Pura sector. The intruder ignored warnings and was neutralized by alert BSF troops. A strong protest is being lodged with Pakistani authorities as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 08:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the International Border in Jammu's R S Pura sector. According to a BSF spokesperson on Saturday, the incident occurred while foiling an infiltration attempt from across the border. The intruder was neutralized near the Abdulian outpost.

On the night of April 4 and 5, alert BSF troops detected suspicious movement in the area. When the intruder ignored warnings and continued advancing, the troops, perceiving a threat, took action. Efforts to ascertain the identity and motive of the intruder are underway, the spokesperson added.

The BSF has lodged a strong protest with their Pakistani counterparts. Local police have also been informed and have moved the body for postmortem and necessary legal procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

