Nikki Haley Launches Weekly Radio Talk Show on SiriusXM

Nikki Haley, former Republican presidential candidate, is launching a weekly radio talk show on SiriusXM. Scheduled to air on Wednesdays, the show will feature interviews, listener calls, and discussions on politics, sports, and music. Haley aims to reduce media tribalism and make political discourse accessible to all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:48 IST
Former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is set to launch her own weekly radio talk show next week on SiriusXM, airing at least until the inauguration of a new president.

The show, which will feature interviews, listener calls, and political discussions, will be broadcast Wednesdays from 8 to 9 am ET on SiriusXM's Triumph channel. Topics will range from politics to Clemson football and Taylor Swift's music.

Haley, the former UN ambassador, plans to distance the program from the media's usual tribalism, aiming to break down issues in ways that empower listeners. Despite endorsing Trump in the 2020 election, she emphasizes the show will not campaign for any candidate. Haley hopes her approach, which addresses policy without partisan bias, will resonate with Americans and extend the show's run past January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

