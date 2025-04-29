Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Multiple Sedition Trials for One Speech

The Supreme Court is considering whether Sharjeel Imam can face multiple prosecutions across different states for a single speech allegedly inciting sedition. Imam seeks to consolidate the cases into one trial in Delhi, with objections from various state agencies marking a complex legal scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:10 IST
Supreme Court Questions Multiple Sedition Trials for One Speech
Sharjeel Imam
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has raised questions about the legitimacy of prosecuting former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in several states over sedition charges stemming from a single speech.

The court is reviewing Imam's request to merge the multiple FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh into one trial in Delhi. Senior advocate Sidharth Dave argued that Imam should not be subjected to multiple trials for the same speech delivered during anti-CAA protests.

Representing the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju opposed the plea, stressing the different impacts of the same speech in different locations. The hearing has been adjourned for further deliberation, with the court also considering inputs from other states involved in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025