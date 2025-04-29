Supreme Court Questions Multiple Sedition Trials for One Speech
The Supreme Court is considering whether Sharjeel Imam can face multiple prosecutions across different states for a single speech allegedly inciting sedition. Imam seeks to consolidate the cases into one trial in Delhi, with objections from various state agencies marking a complex legal scenario.
The Supreme Court has raised questions about the legitimacy of prosecuting former JNU student Sharjeel Imam in several states over sedition charges stemming from a single speech.
The court is reviewing Imam's request to merge the multiple FIRs filed against him in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh into one trial in Delhi. Senior advocate Sidharth Dave argued that Imam should not be subjected to multiple trials for the same speech delivered during anti-CAA protests.
Representing the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju opposed the plea, stressing the different impacts of the same speech in different locations. The hearing has been adjourned for further deliberation, with the court also considering inputs from other states involved in the case.
