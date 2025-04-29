Euro Surge as U.S. Dollar Falters Amid Trade Tensions

The dollar witnessed a slight increase on Tuesday, yet remained on track for its steepest two-month decline in over 20 years. This downturn is largely attributed to Germany's fiscal spending decisions bolstering the euro, juxtaposed with diminishing confidence in U.S. economic strategies.

As March commenced, the euro soared following Germany's pivot towards increased public expenditure, boosting outlooks for Europe's largest economy. Meanwhile, safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc experienced inflows as concerns about a trade war, instigated by U.S. tariffs, sent ripples through global markets.

While the U.S. dollar index saw a marginal recovery, broader trade conflicts, particularly between the U.S. and China, continue to impact its trajectory. Despite some softening of trade stances, ambiguity persists with conflicting messages from U.S. officials, keeping investors wary.

(With inputs from agencies.)