The Goddess of Cinema: Sudhir Mishra's Lifelong Devotion and Cinematic Journey

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra considers 'the goddess of cinema' as his guiding force, crediting it for saving his life and influencing his creative journey. Known for acclaimed films like 'Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin' and 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', Mishra emphasizes the importance of respecting cinema's energy.

Currently busy with his OTT show 'Tanaav', which recently premiered its second season on SonyLIV, he hopes to return to filmmaking soon. Despite the challenges of financing unique projects, Mishra remains committed to respectful and innovative storytelling.

Mishra highlights the vibrant and experimental nature of the Kerala film industry compared to Mumbai, stressing the need for opportunities and respect for young talents. He believes that showing characters in their complexities, as done in 'Tanaav', avoids sensationalism and keeps the narrative authentic.

(With inputs from agencies.)