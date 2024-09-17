Lost Masterpieces: Pakistani Artist's Paintings Surface in TV Drama

The Sindh government has launched an investigation following claims by artist Seffy Soomro that his lost paintings were featured in a television drama.

Soomro had been informed in 2017 that his works were lost or stolen after an exhibition. He discovered them while watching a drama and contacted authorities.

A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter, while the drama's production company has denied any wrongdoing, stating the location and paintings were rented for the shoot.

(With inputs from agencies.)