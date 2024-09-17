Lost Masterpieces: Pakistani Artist's Paintings Surface in TV Drama
The Sindh government has initiated an investigation after artist Seffy Soomro discovered his lost paintings displayed in a popular TV drama. Soomro's works, believed to be lost after a 2017 exhibition at Frere Hall, were used without his knowledge, prompting a two-member committee to probe the issue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:31 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
The Sindh government has launched an investigation following claims by artist Seffy Soomro that his lost paintings were featured in a television drama.
Soomro had been informed in 2017 that his works were lost or stolen after an exhibition. He discovered them while watching a drama and contacted authorities.
A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter, while the drama's production company has denied any wrongdoing, stating the location and paintings were rented for the shoot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement