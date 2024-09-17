Left Menu

Lost Masterpieces: Pakistani Artist's Paintings Surface in TV Drama

The Sindh government has initiated an investigation after artist Seffy Soomro discovered his lost paintings displayed in a popular TV drama. Soomro's works, believed to be lost after a 2017 exhibition at Frere Hall, were used without his knowledge, prompting a two-member committee to probe the issue.

The Sindh government has launched an investigation following claims by artist Seffy Soomro that his lost paintings were featured in a television drama.

Soomro had been informed in 2017 that his works were lost or stolen after an exhibition. He discovered them while watching a drama and contacted authorities.

A two-member committee has been formed to investigate the matter, while the drama's production company has denied any wrongdoing, stating the location and paintings were rented for the shoot.

