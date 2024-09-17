Left Menu

Mosque Hosts Ganesh Idol: Celebrating 44 Years of Harmony in Maharashtra Village

A mosque in Gothkhindi village, Maharashtra, has been hosting Lord Ganesh's idol for 44 years during the annual festival. Initiated in 1961 by local Muslims for their Hindu neighbors, this tradition resumed in 1980, highlighting communal unity. Festivals like Moharram, Diwali, and Eid are also celebrated together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of communal unity, a mosque in Gothkhindi village, Sangli district, Maharashtra, has been hosting Lord Ganesh's idol for the past 44 years during the annual festival.

Hindus and Muslims of the New Ganesh Mandal celebrate the Ganesh festival with immense zeal and devotion every year. This unique tradition began in 1961, when local Muslims invited their Hindu neighbors to place the Ganesh idol inside the mosque due to heavy rains, former mandal president Ashok Patil explained.

Though the festival paused for several years, it was revived in 1980 by the New Ganesh Mandal and has continued ever since, fostering a spirit of unity and harmony. Majid Jamadar, another former president, highlighted how other festivals like Moharram, Diwali, and Eid are also celebrated together, fortifying communal bonds in Gothkhindi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

