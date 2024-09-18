Left Menu

Pamela Anderson to Receive Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Festival

Canadian actress Pamela Anderson will be honored with the prestigious Golden Eye award at the 20th Zurich Film Festival, where she will also present her latest film, 'The Last Showgirl'. The festival, honoring various industry figures, will run from October 3 to October 13.

Canadian actress Pamela Anderson will be honored with the esteemed Golden Eye award at the 20th Zurich Film Festival (ZFF). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony will take place on October 4, during which Anderson will present her latest film, 'The Last Showgirl', directed by Gia Coppola.

'The Last Showgirl', which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, casts Anderson as Shelley, a 50-year-old showgirl grappling with the end of her long-term Las Vegas show run. ZFF Artistic Director Christian Jungen said, "She completely immersed herself in her character, turning Shelley's inner life inside out with her facial expressions and ensuring that we sympathized with her." He further praised her performance, labeling it perhaps the best of her career and deserving of an Oscar nomination.

The film features an ensemble cast, including Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Annette, a colleague aiding Shelley through an uncertain future. Billie Lourd portrays Shelley's estranged daughter, Hannah, and the cast also includes Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song as younger showgirls. Dave Bautista plays Eddie, the stage manager with a personal connection to Shelley.

After receiving her award, Anderson, alongside director Gia Coppola, will present 'The Last Showgirl' to the festival audience, emphasizing the film's emotional depth and significance.

This year's Zurich Film Festival will also honor other prominent industry figures such as Alicia Vikander, Jude Law, and Kate Winslet. Additionally, Roeg Sutherland, co-head of CAA's Media Finance department, will be given the Game Changer Award for his notable contributions to the film industry.

The 20th Zurich Film Festival is scheduled to run from October 3 to October 13.

