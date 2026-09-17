Star-Studded Jury Leads Zurich Film Festival 2023 Competitions

US writer-director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Danish filmmaker Sine Plambech helm the juries at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival. The Feature Film and Documentary Competitions include 14 films each, with international film professionals serving on the jury in search of the coveted Golden Eye award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:25 IST
Star-Studded Jury Leads Zurich Film Festival 2023 Competitions
Cary Joji Fukunaga (Photo/Instagram/ @cary_fukunaga). Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming Zurich Film Festival is set to attract top talents in the film industry, as US writer-director Cary Joji Fukunaga and Danish filmmaker Sine Plambech take on leading roles as jury presidents. The highly anticipated festival will feature two main competitions: the Feature Film and Documentary sections, each boasting 14 distinctive films.

In the Feature Film Competition, Fukunaga, known for his work on 'No Time to Die' and several other acclaimed projects, will partner with Swiss-French actress Ella Rumpf, Mexican director Fernando Eimbcke, producer Julie Billy, and Italian editor Walter Fasano. Their mission: to identify the most promising new talent and award the illustrious Golden Eye prize along with CHF 25,000 (USD 30,340).

Meanwhile, Sine Plambech, celebrated for her award-winning debut documentary 'Heartbound', will chair the Documentary Competition jury. Joining her are noted international figures, including Spanish cinematographer Alfredo de Juan and Austrian director Nikolaus Geyrhalter. Plambech's latest work, 'Rescue', will have its European premiere at the festival, adding to the event's excitement.

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