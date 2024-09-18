Left Menu

Ganesh Idol Immersion Clash in Thane: Police Intervene Amid Stone-Pelting

A clash erupted between two groups over the immersion of Ganesh idols in Thane, Maharashtra, leading to stone-pelting and police intervention. The incident occurred around 12:30 am in Bhiwandi. Videos showing the confrontation have surfaced online. Several individuals have been detained, and additional police forces have been deployed to maintain peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:54 IST
Ganesh Idol Immersion Clash in Thane: Police Intervene Amid Stone-Pelting
  • Country:
  • India

A clash erupted between two groups over the immersion of Ganesh idols in Thane, Maharashtra, prompting police intervention. The incident occurred around 12:30 am in Bhiwandi, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan.

"As a large crowd gathered at Vanzarpatti Naka amid the clash, police officials were deployed to defuse the tension and maintain law and order," Chavan said. Videos of the confrontation, capturing stone-pelting and police response, have surfaced on social media.

Two mandals (community groups) wanted their Ganesh idol immersed first, leading to the altercation. Police have detained some individuals, and cases are being registered. While a few policemen and participants were injured, details about the extent of their injuries are still being compiled. Additional police units, including personnel from the State Reserve Police, have been deployed to ensure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024