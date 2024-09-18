Ganesh Idol Immersion Clash in Thane: Police Intervene Amid Stone-Pelting

A clash erupted between two groups over the immersion of Ganesh idols in Thane, Maharashtra, prompting police intervention. The incident occurred around 12:30 am in Bhiwandi, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan.

"As a large crowd gathered at Vanzarpatti Naka amid the clash, police officials were deployed to defuse the tension and maintain law and order," Chavan said. Videos of the confrontation, capturing stone-pelting and police response, have surfaced on social media.

Two mandals (community groups) wanted their Ganesh idol immersed first, leading to the altercation. Police have detained some individuals, and cases are being registered. While a few policemen and participants were injured, details about the extent of their injuries are still being compiled. Additional police units, including personnel from the State Reserve Police, have been deployed to ensure peace.

