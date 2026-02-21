Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Case in Bhiwandi Court

Rahul Gandhi appeared in Bhiwandi court for a defamation case filed by an RSS worker, following the death of his original surety, Shivraj Patil. Rahul is determined to pursue the case, and Congress leaders support him, viewing it as political harassment by the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:58 IST
Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Case in Bhiwandi Court
Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Narayan Iyer (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, made a court appearance in Bhiwandi on Saturday regarding a defamation case linked to a 2014 remark about the RSS. This appearance comes as Gandhi had to provide new sureties for his bail after the original surety, former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, passed away.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Narayan Iyer, clarified that the case was instigated by an RSS worker from Bhiwandi. He stressed that the demise of Shivraj Patil required Gandhi to submit a fresh surety. Iyer affirmed the party's confidence in the judicial system and their commitment to revealing the truth. Evidence will be presented in court, with the hearing scheduled for March.

Congress leaders, including Maharashtra PCC chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, have rallied behind Gandhi, suggesting the case is politically motivated. Sapkal criticized the targeting of Rahul Gandhi for exposing the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Modi. Congress members assert the trial is an attempt to intimidate their leadership but vow unwavering resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

Youth Congress Protests Cast Shadow on Global AI Summit

 India
2
Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

Tensions Escalate: Key Developments in Ukraine and Russia Conflict

 Russia
3
Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

Rijiju Slams Congress for AI Summit Protest

 India
4
Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

Tragic Collision Stirs Protest in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026