Rahul Gandhi Faces Defamation Case in Bhiwandi Court

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, made a court appearance in Bhiwandi on Saturday regarding a defamation case linked to a 2014 remark about the RSS. This appearance comes as Gandhi had to provide new sureties for his bail after the original surety, former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, passed away.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer, Narayan Iyer, clarified that the case was instigated by an RSS worker from Bhiwandi. He stressed that the demise of Shivraj Patil required Gandhi to submit a fresh surety. Iyer affirmed the party's confidence in the judicial system and their commitment to revealing the truth. Evidence will be presented in court, with the hearing scheduled for March.

Congress leaders, including Maharashtra PCC chief Harshwardhan Sapkal, have rallied behind Gandhi, suggesting the case is politically motivated. Sapkal criticized the targeting of Rahul Gandhi for exposing the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Modi. Congress members assert the trial is an attempt to intimidate their leadership but vow unwavering resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)