Madras High Court Dismisses Petition on Tiruvalluvar's Birth Date

The Madras High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed a petition that challenged the Tamil Nadu government's decision to celebrate Tamil saint-poet Tiruvalluvar's birthday on the second day of the Tamil month Thai (January). The court found no conclusive evidence to pinpoint Tiruvalluvar's exact birth date.

Justice M. Dhandapani, presiding over the case filed by Prof. Dr. Samy Thiyagarajan, President of Tiruvalluvar Thirunat Kazhagam, also rejected a proposal to recognize the month of Vaikasi (May) as Tiruvalluvar's birth month. The judge emphasized that the renowned work 'Tirukkural' stands as a testament to Tamil culture and language, but the exact date of Tiruvalluvar's birth remains unverified.

The Court highlighted that the decision to mark the Tamil month of Thai as Tiruvalluvar Day by the authorities was intended to honor his monumental literary work and did not claim it as his birthday. Therefore, without concrete proof, the court declined to issue a directive to change the recognized date.

