Awareness Drive Launched to Conserve Endangered Hoolock Gibbon in Arunachal Pradesh

An awareness drive aimed at conserving the endangered Hoolock Gibbon is currently underway in schools around the Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, officials announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, started on August 22 by 'Aaranyak', a scientific research organisation, in partnership with Namdapha Tiger Reserve Authority and Arcus Foundation, has reached approximately 17 schools in the Miao subdivision so far.

The project targets students from areas near the tiger reserve, intending to cultivate a motivated community that will contribute to future conservation efforts for the Hoolock Gibbon, officials said.

Educational sessions during the events included lectures, documentary screenings, photo exhibitions, interactive discussions, and the distribution of educational materials.

Namdapha Tiger Reserve Director V K Jawal expressed his gratitude to 'Aaranyak' for the awareness initiative, emphasizing its importance in the broader mission of conserving Hoolock Gibbons.

Dr. Dilip Chetry, Senior Primatologist at 'Aaranyak', highlighted that the Hoolock Gibbon is mainly confined to areas south of the Brahmaputra-Dibang River system and faces threats from habitat loss and hunting.

The Namdapha Tiger Reserve, encompassing 2,220 sq km, serves as a vital habitat for this species. Dr. Chetry noted that the educational program would enhance conservation efforts not only for the Hoolock Gibbon but also for the broader biodiversity of the region.

The drive aims to extend its reach to cover most of Changlang district soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)