Left Menu

Awareness Drive Launched to Conserve Endangered Hoolock Gibbon in Arunachal Pradesh

An awareness drive has been launched in schools near Namdapha Tiger Reserve, Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on the conservation of the endangered Hoolock Gibbon. Organised by 'Aaranyak' in collaboration with Namdapha Tiger Reserve Authority and Arcus Foundation, the program aims to educate students on conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:49 IST
Awareness Drive Launched to Conserve Endangered Hoolock Gibbon in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

An awareness drive aimed at conserving the endangered Hoolock Gibbon is currently underway in schools around the Namdapha Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, officials announced on Wednesday.

The initiative, started on August 22 by 'Aaranyak', a scientific research organisation, in partnership with Namdapha Tiger Reserve Authority and Arcus Foundation, has reached approximately 17 schools in the Miao subdivision so far.

The project targets students from areas near the tiger reserve, intending to cultivate a motivated community that will contribute to future conservation efforts for the Hoolock Gibbon, officials said.

Educational sessions during the events included lectures, documentary screenings, photo exhibitions, interactive discussions, and the distribution of educational materials.

Namdapha Tiger Reserve Director V K Jawal expressed his gratitude to 'Aaranyak' for the awareness initiative, emphasizing its importance in the broader mission of conserving Hoolock Gibbons.

Dr. Dilip Chetry, Senior Primatologist at 'Aaranyak', highlighted that the Hoolock Gibbon is mainly confined to areas south of the Brahmaputra-Dibang River system and faces threats from habitat loss and hunting.

The Namdapha Tiger Reserve, encompassing 2,220 sq km, serves as a vital habitat for this species. Dr. Chetry noted that the educational program would enhance conservation efforts not only for the Hoolock Gibbon but also for the broader biodiversity of the region.

The drive aims to extend its reach to cover most of Changlang district soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024