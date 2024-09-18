Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Launches Thane Cleanliness Campaign

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has initiated a campaign to make Thane plastic-free, emphasizing the connection between cleanliness and health. The municipal corporation's 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign will run until October 2 with activities such as public awareness programs, cleanliness drives, and themed selfie points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:53 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called for making Thane plastic-free as he launched a cleanliness campaign being implemented by the city municipal corporation.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday night, Shinde emphasised the vital link between cleanliness and health.

He also offered a pledge of maintaining cleanliness to citizens.

Officials distributed saplings and compost to promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative.

The 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign will be implemented till October 2, featuring public awareness activities, cleanliness drives, and dedicated selfie points highlighting themes such as 'Swachhata Karma' and 'Green Thane', the Thane Municipal Corporation stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

