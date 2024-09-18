Delhi High Court Slams Authorities Over Ignored Tree Deconcretisation Orders

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the North West district for failing to take mandated steps to deconcretise trees.

Citing the worsening condition of trees in Delhi, the court ordered the authorities to file an affidavit detailing deconcretisation efforts within two weeks, signed by the MCD Commissioner and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed satisfaction that the MCD and DCF were prima facie guilty of contempt for not adhering to previous court directives.

The court was responding to an application seeking action against the MCD and the Department of Forest for not deconcretising a 60-year-old tree in Old Rajinder Nagar. The applicant stated that the tree remained in a dire state due to inaction. The court underscored the need for swift action, noting the poor condition of trees throughout the city and the lack of visible steps taken by the authorities to comply with past court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)