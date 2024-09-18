Left Menu

Delhi High Court Slams Authorities Over Ignored Tree Deconcretisation Orders

The Delhi High Court issued a notice to the MCD Commissioner and Deputy Conservator of Forests for disregarding court orders on tree deconcretisation. The court criticised the poor condition of trees in Delhi and warned of contempt proceedings against officials if they fail to comply with the directives to restore the city's trees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:05 IST
Delhi High Court Slams Authorities Over Ignored Tree Deconcretisation Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the North West district for failing to take mandated steps to deconcretise trees.

Citing the worsening condition of trees in Delhi, the court ordered the authorities to file an affidavit detailing deconcretisation efforts within two weeks, signed by the MCD Commissioner and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed satisfaction that the MCD and DCF were prima facie guilty of contempt for not adhering to previous court directives.

The court was responding to an application seeking action against the MCD and the Department of Forest for not deconcretising a 60-year-old tree in Old Rajinder Nagar. The applicant stated that the tree remained in a dire state due to inaction. The court underscored the need for swift action, noting the poor condition of trees throughout the city and the lack of visible steps taken by the authorities to comply with past court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024