President Droupadi Murmu's Eventful Two-Day Visit to Madhya Pradesh

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Indore on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. Welcomed by state Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, Murmu commenced her trip with a visit to the Mrignayani Textile Emporium.

During her visit to the emporium, the President inspected traditional handloom products and interacted with local saree weavers, officials reported. On Thursday, she is scheduled to visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' complex, where she will meet with the sculptors.

Adding to her itinerary, President Murmu will also interact with sanitation workers in the area and perform the Bhumi Pujan for the Ujjain-Indore six-lane road project. Concluding her visit, she will attend the diamond jubilee convocation ceremony of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in Indore, a university established in 1964.

