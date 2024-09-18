Prime Video Greenlights Second Season of 'Call Me Bae' Starring Ananya Panday

Prime Video announced on Wednesday that a second season of the hit comedy-drama 'Call Me Bae,' featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role is currently in development.

This news comes shortly after the successful premiere of the show's first season on September 6. 'Call Me Bae' narrates the riches-to-rags story of billionaire fashionista Bella Chowdhary, portrayed by Panday. Directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, the series is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The show has captured the audience's imagination, ranking No. 1 in India and featuring among the top 10 trending titles in over 50 countries. A delighted Karan Johar expressed his excitement, calling the first season a game-changer and highlighting the immense love and appreciation the series has garnered globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)