Tamil Nadu's E-commerce Boom: Amazon's Record 35% Growth in Premium Product Sales
Amazon has recorded a 35% year-on-year growth in Tamil Nadu, driven by high demand for premium products. Factors such as easy EMI options and strong sales in Tier II and III towns have contributed to this surge. The company announced new launches and services ahead of the Great Indian Festival.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu has seen a remarkable 35% year-on-year growth in e-commerce, driven by a huge demand for premium products, according to Amazon officials.
The surge in consumer interest spans across high-end electronics such as smartphones above Rs. 30,000, double-door refrigerators, and action cameras. Flexible EMI options are a significant contributor to this growth, Amazon India Director of Consumer Electronics, Ranjit Babu, revealed.
Babu noted that Tier II and III towns in Tamil Nadu, such as Salem, Madurai, and Tiruchirappalli, are also showing strong sales. The company has 95,000 sellers in the state and is bullish on its potential, especially with the upcoming 30-day Great Indian Festival which promises new launches and high demand for electronics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chemical Truck Overturns in Thane, Disrupts Traffic and Injures Driver
Premier Energies Ltd Shares Soar 120% on Stock Market Debut
Australia's Youth Justice System Under Scrutiny: Institutional Failings and Systemic Abuse
India Seeks Enhanced Collaboration with Singapore in Advanced Manufacturing and Semiconductors
Premier Energies' Stock Soars Nearly 87% on Market Debut