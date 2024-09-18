Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Son for Musical Insight

Singer-songwriter and TV personality Katy Perry praised her partner Orlando Bloom's son Flynn for his helpful input in the creative process of her music, reported People magazine. Perry shares her daughter Daisy Dove with Bloom. Flynn is Bloom's son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

"They've (Orlando Bloom's family) had enough of me. I mean, they're fine, but like...my family, they're telling me to move or take the trash out," Perry said, adding, "They're sick of it. It's family, they're just going to be real. I don't do a listening party." Perry mentioned she often plays her new music for Flynn, who is 13 years old and has a keen ear for good tunes. "He's probably the best person out of my whole family," she stated.

While appreciating his musical sense, Perry revealed his preferences, saying, "He (Flynn) loved 'Never Really Over,'" she recalls about her 2019 track. "I played that to him before it came out, and I was like, 'What do you think?' And he's like, 'Yeah, this is good.' He's got good taste." Flynn also enjoys Perry's song 'All the Love,' which is on the album 143 and one of her personal favorites. Perry also noted that her daughter has recently started singing her hits like 'Roar' and 'Peacock,' offering a glimpse into her influence on her young fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)