BMC’s Massive Clean-Up After Ganesh Festival: Over 900 Tonnes of Waste Cleared

The BMC, supported by thousands of civic employees, students, and NGO volunteers, cleared over 900 tonnes of waste from Ganesh festival immersion sites. The initiative involved a city-wide cleanliness drive, collection of solid waste, and composting of 'nirmalya'. Additionally, 14,370 banners and boards were displaced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:15 IST
In the aftermath of the 10-day Ganesh festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) spearheaded a significant clean-up operation, removing more than 900 tonnes of 'nirmalya' and solid waste from immersion sites throughout Mumbai.

A comprehensive cleanliness drive was initiated by the BMC at beaches, lakes, and artificial water bodies used for Ganpati idol immersions. The endeavor aimed to restore these locations for public use, particularly by morning walkers.

An impressive force of 7,000 civic employees, backed by school and college students and NGO volunteers, managed to collect 363 metric tonnes of solid waste, including wrappers and bottles. Over the last two days of the festival, 550 metric tonnes of 'nirmalya' were gathered for composting, a process projected to take around six weeks.

Thousands of idols were immersed in 204 artificial ponds and 69 natural water bodies. The creation of artificial ponds aligned with BMC's strategy to promote eco-friendly festivities. The civic body deployed 500 'nirmalya kalash' and coordinated a team of over 6,000 people and 350 vehicles for the collection and transportation activities.

Additionally, BMC's licence department removed 14,370 banners, boards, makeshift gates, and placards from across the city in an 18-hour operation, targeting materials put up during or prior to the festival. This included 7,715 regular and 807 political banners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

