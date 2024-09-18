Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor Unite for Riveting Drama 'The Buckingham Murders'

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, renowned for films like 'Shahid' and 'Scam 1992', teams up with Kareena Kapoor for his latest project, 'The Buckingham Murders'. This collaboration has captured audience attention, particularly with Kapoor in a role markedly different from her past performances.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Mehta praised Kapoor, describing her as a 'wonderful' actor whose involvement is credited to producer Ektaa R Kapoor. 'Kareena came on board in 2020. She has a very positive energy, is always focused and at the same time, very chilled out, instinctive, and sharp. Shooting with her was a lot of fun,' he shared, adding that she brought a fresh interpretation to her character.

Mehta, noted for his meaningful storytelling, also elaborated on the film's inspiration. 'I have always been drawn to stories that explore displaced characters dealing with grief and trauma. This film provided an opportunity to delve into such themes, driven by a murder mystery,' he explained. 'The Buckingham Murders' hit theatres on September 13. Meanwhile, Mehta is gearing up for his next project, the much-anticipated biopic 'Gandhi'.

(With inputs from agencies.)