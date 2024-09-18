Left Menu

Samsung Strike Reaches Tenth Day Amid Growing Support and Calls for Government Intervention

Workers at Samsung's factory in Sriperumbudur have been on strike for 10 days demanding better pay, union recognition, and improved working conditions. Supported by CITU, they seek government intervention. Samsung asserts its dedication to employee welfare and legal compliance. Further protests and actions are being considered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:43 IST
Samsung Strike Reaches Tenth Day Amid Growing Support and Calls for Government Intervention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As the 10-day strike by employees of the Samsung factory in Sriperumbudur persists, the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded state government intervention to amicably resolve the situation.

On Wednesday, the protests received additional support from CITU-affiliated trade unions. Workers at Samsung's factory have been striking since September 9, seeking better pay, union recognition, and improved work conditions.

CITU State President A Soundararajan criticized local police for detaining 120 employees, including union leaders, and urged the government to expedite the union's registration. Samsung has reiterated its commitment to employee welfare and compliance with laws while actively engaging with workers to address grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024