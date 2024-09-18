Samsung Strike Reaches Tenth Day Amid Growing Support and Calls for Government Intervention
Workers at Samsung's factory in Sriperumbudur have been on strike for 10 days demanding better pay, union recognition, and improved working conditions. Supported by CITU, they seek government intervention. Samsung asserts its dedication to employee welfare and legal compliance. Further protests and actions are being considered.
As the 10-day strike by employees of the Samsung factory in Sriperumbudur persists, the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded state government intervention to amicably resolve the situation.
On Wednesday, the protests received additional support from CITU-affiliated trade unions. Workers at Samsung's factory have been striking since September 9, seeking better pay, union recognition, and improved work conditions.
CITU State President A Soundararajan criticized local police for detaining 120 employees, including union leaders, and urged the government to expedite the union's registration. Samsung has reiterated its commitment to employee welfare and compliance with laws while actively engaging with workers to address grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
