Samsung Strike Reaches Tenth Day Amid Growing Support and Calls for Government Intervention

As the 10-day strike by employees of the Samsung factory in Sriperumbudur persists, the Confederation of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has demanded state government intervention to amicably resolve the situation.

On Wednesday, the protests received additional support from CITU-affiliated trade unions. Workers at Samsung's factory have been striking since September 9, seeking better pay, union recognition, and improved work conditions.

CITU State President A Soundararajan criticized local police for detaining 120 employees, including union leaders, and urged the government to expedite the union's registration. Samsung has reiterated its commitment to employee welfare and compliance with laws while actively engaging with workers to address grievances.

