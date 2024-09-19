Colin Farrell's Striking Transformation in 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell's transformation into the title role for the Max series "The Penguin" has left the actor virtually unrecognizable.

"I looked in the mirror, and I saw something looking back that was not me," said the Irish actor, attributing the change to designer Mike Marino's work. The series, a spinoff of the 2022 film "The Batman," follows Oswald "Oz" Cobb's rise to power in Gotham City.

Farrell's co-stars, Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz, were equally impressed by the extent of his transformation. "The makeup is so real," said Milioti, while Feliz described it as a "magic trick." The crime drama is produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, both units of Warner Bros. Discovery. "The Penguin" premieres Thursday on Max.

(With inputs from agencies.)