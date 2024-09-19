Left Menu

Colin Farrell's Striking Transformation in 'The Penguin'

Colin Farrell's transformation into the Penguin for the Max series 'The Penguin' left him unrecognizable. His powerful physical and psychological changes impressed his co-stars Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz. The series, a spinoff of 'The Batman,' explores the Penguin's rise in Gotham City. The show debuts on Max Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:31 IST
Colin Farrell's Striking Transformation in 'The Penguin'
Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell's transformation into the title role for the Max series "The Penguin" has left the actor virtually unrecognizable.

"I looked in the mirror, and I saw something looking back that was not me," said the Irish actor, attributing the change to designer Mike Marino's work. The series, a spinoff of the 2022 film "The Batman," follows Oswald "Oz" Cobb's rise to power in Gotham City.

Farrell's co-stars, Cristin Milioti and Rhenzy Feliz, were equally impressed by the extent of his transformation. "The makeup is so real," said Milioti, while Feliz described it as a "magic trick." The crime drama is produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, both units of Warner Bros. Discovery. "The Penguin" premieres Thursday on Max.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024