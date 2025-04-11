Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Educational Transformation in Delhi

Delhi LG V K Saxena highlighted the rise in women's educational participation at GGSIPU's convocation. With women in key political roles, the event underscored the evolving educational and political landscape in India. Leaders emphasized the importance of responsible citizenship and education's role in nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 15:05 IST
Empowering Women: The Educational Transformation in Delhi
Delhi LG V K Saxena
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi LG V K Saxena hailed the increasing participation of women in higher education as a testament to the evolving educational and political landscape. Speaking at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's 17th convocation, he highlighted the exemplary leadership roles women hold in Delhi, including the chief minister and leader of opposition.

In his address, Saxena noted the significant number of degrees awarded, with women featuring prominently, indicating a shift in the educational paradigm. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged graduates to think beyond personal goals, emphasizing that nation-building is a shared responsibility, while Education Minister Ashish Sood called for socially responsible youth.

Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma praised the university's transformation into a movement of empowerment. Established in 1998, GGSIPU continues to lead in empowering future generations. The ceremony was attended by key officials emphasizing Delhi's educational prowess and commitment to societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025