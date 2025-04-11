Empowering Women: The Educational Transformation in Delhi

Delhi LG V K Saxena hailed the increasing participation of women in higher education as a testament to the evolving educational and political landscape. Speaking at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University's 17th convocation, he highlighted the exemplary leadership roles women hold in Delhi, including the chief minister and leader of opposition.

In his address, Saxena noted the significant number of degrees awarded, with women featuring prominently, indicating a shift in the educational paradigm. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged graduates to think beyond personal goals, emphasizing that nation-building is a shared responsibility, while Education Minister Ashish Sood called for socially responsible youth.

Vice-Chancellor Mahesh Verma praised the university's transformation into a movement of empowerment. Established in 1998, GGSIPU continues to lead in empowering future generations. The ceremony was attended by key officials emphasizing Delhi's educational prowess and commitment to societal development.

