ICF Bags 'Changemaker of the Year' at The Hindu Businessline Awards
The Integral Coach Factory (ICF) won the ‘Changemaker of the Year’ award at The Hindu businessline Changemaker Awards 2024. The event, held in New Delhi, honoured numerous exceptional individuals and organizations, acknowledging their transformative contributions to society, the economy, and the environment. Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman presented the awards.
The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), renowned for manufacturing the Vande Bharat train, clinched the prestigious 'Changemaker of the Year' accolade at The Hindu businessline Changemaker Awards 2024. The event, held at ITC Maurya, New Delhi on 13th September 2024, was a celebration of transformative initiatives and achievements.
Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, Honourable Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, presented the award to ICF, commending its efforts in redefining travel for Indians. Other highlights included Ashok Jhunjunwala being named Iconic Changemaker of the Year for his pivotal role in India’s start-up ecosystem and advancements at IIT Madras Research Park.
The ceremony recognized achievers across various categories such as Digital Transformation, Social Transformation, and Financial Transformation. The awards evening, supported by numerous partners and sponsors, marked a significant acknowledgment of the changemakers driving positive transformation in India.
