Vatican’s Verdict Looms on Medjugorje Apparitions: Controversial Destinations Await Official Stance

The Vatican is set to provide an assessment on the reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Medjugorje, Bosnia. Since 1981, the village has drawn millions of pilgrims, despite its claims never being authenticated by the Vatican. Speculation surrounds the forthcoming announcement on the village's future as a pilgrimage site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vatican is preparing to release its long-anticipated evaluation of reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Medjugorje, Bosnia, an event that has spurred significant debate within the Roman Catholic community.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican's doctrine office, will present the findings after nearly 15 years of study. The village of Medjugorje became a European pilgrimage hotspot after six children and teenagers claimed to see visions of the Madonna in 1981. Despite attracting millions annually, the Vatican has not authenticated these events.

Concerns have arisen over the years about economic motivations behind the continued visions, as religious tourism significantly boosts Medjugorje's economy. The upcoming Vatican announcement is unlikely to declare the apparitions authentic but may provide new criteria for evaluating such claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

