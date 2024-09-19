Vatican’s Verdict Looms on Medjugorje Apparitions: Controversial Destinations Await Official Stance

The Vatican is preparing to release its long-anticipated evaluation of reported apparitions of the Virgin Mary in Medjugorje, Bosnia, an event that has spurred significant debate within the Roman Catholic community.

Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, head of the Vatican's doctrine office, will present the findings after nearly 15 years of study. The village of Medjugorje became a European pilgrimage hotspot after six children and teenagers claimed to see visions of the Madonna in 1981. Despite attracting millions annually, the Vatican has not authenticated these events.

Concerns have arisen over the years about economic motivations behind the continued visions, as religious tourism significantly boosts Medjugorje's economy. The upcoming Vatican announcement is unlikely to declare the apparitions authentic but may provide new criteria for evaluating such claims.

