Piramal Foundation's Compassionate Initiatives Shine at Juliet E. Shield Symposium

In a remarkable display of its commitment to fostering positive change, the Piramal Foundation (PF) took center stage at the 5th Annual Juliet E. Shield Symposium in the United States. The event, hosted by Emory University's Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics in early September, provided a global platform for PF to showcase its groundbreaking initiatives in India's education and health sectors.

Distinguished team members, including Monal Jayaram, Anshu Dubey, and Kartik Varma, shared insights into PF's efforts to integrate compassion into public systems. Their presentations highlighted the transformative potential of compassion in reshaping education and healthcare, emphasizing initiatives like the 7-state SEE Learning scale-up and the compassionate leadership initiative at Sitamarhi District Hospital.

Monal Jayaram, co-founder and senior core team member, remarked on the invaluable exchanges with global leaders and scholars facilitated by the symposium. She stated, "As we conclude this inspiring event, our team at Piramal Foundation is more motivated than ever to continue our mission of transforming lives through compassion and sewa bhaav."

