Bombay High Court Defends Creative Freedom Amidst ‘Emergency’ Film Certification Row

The Bombay High Court on Thursday affirmed that creative freedom and the freedom of expression are vital, criticizing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its delay in certifying Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' due to potential law and order issues.

The division bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla expressed their dissatisfaction with the CBFC's indecision regarding the film's certification and mandated a decision by September 25. They questioned if the board perceived Indian audiences as naive.

The court questioned the CBFC's delay, especially since the film's co-producer, Kangana Ranaut, is a BJP parliamentarian, raising doubts about political motivations behind the stall. Despite concerns from Sikh organizations, the court emphasized the importance of not curtailing artistic expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)