Jean Smart Set to Kick Off 'SNL's' Major 50th Season with Star-Studded Lineup

Fresh off her Emmys win, Jean Smart is set to host the premiere of 'Saturday Night Live's' landmark 50th season, NBC announced Thursday.

The season opener, airing September 28, will feature Jelly Roll as the musical guest, marking both Smart's and Jelly Roll's debut on 'SNL'.

Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are among the high-profile names scheduled for the star-studded season. Comedian John Mulaney will also return for his sixth hosting gig on November 2. The show's 50th season is highly anticipated, with fans eagerly awaiting familiar faces and new entertainment.

