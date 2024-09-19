Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama - Theatrical Debut in India

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', the much-loved 1999 Japanese-Indian anime film, will be released theatrically in India for the first time.

The film, popular for its TV re-runs in the early 2000s, was directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, and will hit cinema halls on October 18 in 4K format in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Geek Pictures India, AA Films, and Excel Entertainment will distribute the film. Arjun Aggarwal, co-founder of Geek Pictures India, hailed the anime as a testament to Indo-Japan collaborations. Veteran screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad contributed to this fresh adaptation, originally premiering at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

