Goa BJP MLAs Protest Against Tourist Harassment by Traffic Police
A group of Goa BJP MLAs met with state DGP Alok Kumar to address concerns about tourists facing harassment from traffic police over vehicle documents. They claim this is reducing tourist numbers and suggest implementing a QR code system to streamline document checks and improve the tourist experience.
A delegation of BJP MLAs from Goa has raised concerns about tourist harassment by traffic police with state DGP Alok Kumar. The politicians argued that such actions are deterring tourists from visiting Goa.
MLAs Michael Lobo, Kedar Naik, and Delilah Lobo have called for immediate measures to protect tourists from unnecessary checks. They specifically urged the implementation of a QR code system to streamline the process of document verification.
The DGP assured the MLAs that steps would be taken to address the issue, including the introduction of the QR code to ensure tourists are not repeatedly hassled. The MLAs emphasized that this move is crucial to sustaining the tourism sector in Goa.
