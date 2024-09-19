Netflix Revives 'Ancient Apocalypse' for Second Season with Keanu Reeves

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of its series 'Ancient Apocalypse' for a second season, featuring Graham Hancock as host and the addition of Keanu Reeves to the cast. This season plans to explore the Americas, focusing on ancient civilizations and their links to historical cataclysms, reports Deadline.

An official clip was released on Netflix's social media channels to substantiate the announcement. Graham Hancock, a British journalist and author, will return to probe evidence supporting his theory that a highly advanced civilization was lost at the end of the last Ice Age, around 12,800 to 11,600 years ago.

The new episodes promise to take viewers to intriguing sites across the American continent, including New Mexico, Peru, and Brazil—areas that have often been overlooked in archaeological studies of human origins, according to Deadline. Keanu Reeves, best known for his roles in 'The Matrix' and other acclaimed films, will join Hancock in these explorations.

Reeves is slated to offer his insights on storytelling as a cultural preservation tool, adding a fresh perspective to the series' examination of ancient enigmas. While the first season, which debuted in 2022, received high viewership, it has also faced criticism.

Indigenous groups in Arizona have voiced concerns about the second season's filming in their locale, as reported by Deadline. Despite these apprehensions, ITN Productions, the company behind the series, explained that filming sites were chosen for their editorial significance.

Commenting on the upcoming season, Hancock said, 'Exploring the mysterious origins of civilization has been my passion for many years. The Americas have been neglected in this context, and I aim to investigate compelling new evidence that could stimulate healthy debate within the archaeology community,' per Deadline. Ian Russell, Head of International Programmes at ITN Productions, noted, 'Known for challenging conventional ideas about this epoch, Graham employs his journalistic skills to engage with experts and indigenous communities to test his theories.'

'Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas' will be executive produced by Bruce Kennedy and directed by Marc Tiley, with post-production overseen by Ed Bengoa. (ANI)

