Left Menu

Netflix Revives 'Ancient Apocalypse' for Second Season with Keanu Reeves

Netflix renews 'Ancient Apocalypse' with Graham Hancock returning as host and Keanu Reeves joining the cast. The new season will explore ancient civilizations across the Americas, focusing on their connections to historical cataclysms. Concerns from Indigenous groups have emerged, but filming locations were chosen for editorial reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:14 IST
Netflix Revives 'Ancient Apocalypse' for Second Season with Keanu Reeves
A still from the 'Ancient Apocalypse: the Americas' trailer (Photo/YouTube/@netflix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix has confirmed the renewal of its series 'Ancient Apocalypse' for a second season, featuring Graham Hancock as host and the addition of Keanu Reeves to the cast. This season plans to explore the Americas, focusing on ancient civilizations and their links to historical cataclysms, reports Deadline.

An official clip was released on Netflix's social media channels to substantiate the announcement. Graham Hancock, a British journalist and author, will return to probe evidence supporting his theory that a highly advanced civilization was lost at the end of the last Ice Age, around 12,800 to 11,600 years ago.

The new episodes promise to take viewers to intriguing sites across the American continent, including New Mexico, Peru, and Brazil—areas that have often been overlooked in archaeological studies of human origins, according to Deadline. Keanu Reeves, best known for his roles in 'The Matrix' and other acclaimed films, will join Hancock in these explorations.

Reeves is slated to offer his insights on storytelling as a cultural preservation tool, adding a fresh perspective to the series' examination of ancient enigmas. While the first season, which debuted in 2022, received high viewership, it has also faced criticism.

Indigenous groups in Arizona have voiced concerns about the second season's filming in their locale, as reported by Deadline. Despite these apprehensions, ITN Productions, the company behind the series, explained that filming sites were chosen for their editorial significance.

Commenting on the upcoming season, Hancock said, 'Exploring the mysterious origins of civilization has been my passion for many years. The Americas have been neglected in this context, and I aim to investigate compelling new evidence that could stimulate healthy debate within the archaeology community,' per Deadline. Ian Russell, Head of International Programmes at ITN Productions, noted, 'Known for challenging conventional ideas about this epoch, Graham employs his journalistic skills to engage with experts and indigenous communities to test his theories.'

'Ancient Apocalypse: The Americas' will be executive produced by Bruce Kennedy and directed by Marc Tiley, with post-production overseen by Ed Bengoa. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024