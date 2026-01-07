Hilton Severs Ties with Hotel Banning ICE Agents

Hilton Worldwide Holdings announced it has removed a Minneapolis hotel from its systems following the property's refusal to book rooms for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The decision came after a Hampton Inn in Minnesota, under the Hilton brand, declined to accommodate ICE agents, leading to social media uproar.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), this refusal persisted despite a video surfacing that suggested otherwise. In response to the incident, Hilton expressed its commitment to being a welcoming establishment for all guests. The hotel chain now distances itself from similar situations, reminiscent of recent controversies.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin applauded Hilton's decision, condemning discriminatory practices that, she stated, undermine federal law enforcement and have tangible business implications. Despite these events, Everpeak Hospitality, which operates the hotel, claimed no discrimination occurred and that affected parties would be accommodated.