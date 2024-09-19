Experience the Spectacular Saudi in Mumbai: A Unique Cultural Extravaganza
Saudi Arabia's tourism brand, 'Saudi Welcome to Arabia', is hosting the inaugural 'Spectacular Saudi' in Mumbai from September 25 to October 2. Attendees will experience Saudi culture through exhibits, culinary treats, traditional dances, and more. Special travel deals and discounts will also be available for Indian travelers.
'Saudi Welcome to Arabia' is bringing the kingdom’s culture to Mumbai with the first-ever 'Spectacular Saudi' event. Running from September 25 to October 2 at R2 Ground in BKC, this immersive experience offers a deep dive into Saudi’s rich heritage.
Visitors will be treated to a variety of cultural experiences, from traditional Saudi coffee and Ardah dancers to fashion showcases and culinary delights. A highlight includes the 'mountains and mirrors' display, inspired by Alula’s Maraya Hall. Attendees are encouraged to capture Instagram-worthy moments at the 360 Selfie Corner, featuring backdrops of Saudi’s natural wonders.
Special travel deals are available, including airfare discounts and exclusive travel packages. The event also makes it easier for Indian travelers to obtain Saudi visas. With over 50 travel trade offers and daily giveaways, 'Spectacular Saudi' is set to be a must-visit for those eager to explore Saudi culture.
