Charlie Vickers on Halbrand's Villainous Arc in 'The Rings of Power'

Actor Charlie Vickers suspected that his character Halbrand in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' was Sauron. When confirmed, he felt relieved. The series, based on Tolkien's appendices, features a young Sauron. Season two, now on Prime Video, shows Sauron aiming to create the Rings of Power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:23 IST
Actor Charlie Vickers revealed he had strong suspicions that his character, Halbrand, in the first season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,' was actually the malevolent Sauron. Vickers described feeling relieved once this was confirmed, adding that it validated his preparations.

Based on the appendices of Tolkien's Middle-Earth series, the Prime Video show includes young versions of key characters, previously brought to screen by Peter Jackson. In the first season, released in 2022, Vickers' Halbrand forms an alliance with Galadriel but is later revealed to be Sauron in disguise.

With season two now streaming, Sauron, seen as one of the greatest villains in literature, is depicted trying to regain power and create the Rings of Power. Vickers' portrayal is deeply rooted in Tolkien's books, including 'The Silmarillion.' The actor noted that storytelling's enduring power is evident in Tolkien's work.

