Yash Raj Films Applauds Stree 2's Box Office Triumph

Production giant Yash Raj Films has congratulated Maddock Films on the staggering box office success of 'Stree 2'.

Since its release on August 15, the film has netted Rs 562.35 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Yash Raj Films shared the news on its X handle, celebrating '#Stree2's' success and applauding the team for setting new industry benchmarks. Maddock Films responded with gratitude, calling themselves inspired by the recognition.

'Stree 2' is a follow-up to the 2018 hit 'Stree' and part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. A third installment has been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)