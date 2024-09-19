Left Menu

Yash Raj Films Applauds Stree 2's Box Office Triumph

Yash Raj Films congratulated Maddock Films for the success of 'Stree 2', which has earned Rs 562.35 crore in India since its release on August 15. The horror-comedy is directed by Amar Kaushik and stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. A third installment is in development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:59 IST
Yash Raj Films Applauds Stree 2's Box Office Triumph
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Production giant Yash Raj Films has congratulated Maddock Films on the staggering box office success of 'Stree 2'.

Since its release on August 15, the film has netted Rs 562.35 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi. Yash Raj Films shared the news on its X handle, celebrating '#Stree2's' success and applauding the team for setting new industry benchmarks. Maddock Films responded with gratitude, calling themselves inspired by the recognition.

'Stree 2' is a follow-up to the 2018 hit 'Stree' and part of Maddock Films' horror-comedy universe. A third installment has been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024