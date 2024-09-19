Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis Bring Patricia Cornwell’s 'Scarpetta' to Prime Video

Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to headline 'Scarpetta', an anticipated series adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's bestselling novels. The announcement came following Prime Video's decision to order two seasons of the mystery thriller, produced by Blumhouse Television.

'Scarpetta' will be written and showrun by Liz Sarnoff, known for her work on 'Barry' and 'Deadwood'. The initial episodes are set to be directed by David Gordon Green, famous for his 'Halloween' series.

The drama follows Kidman's character, Chief Medical Examiner Kay Scarpetta, as she returns to her position in Virginia to navigate a web of complex professional and personal relationships, including those with her sister Dorothy, played by Curtis. The series also features notable talents such as Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose.

