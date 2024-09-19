Denmark's 2025 Oscar Hopeful: 'The Girl With the Needle'

Denmark has chosen 'The Girl With the Needle,' directed by Magnus von Horn, as its official submission for Best International Feature at the 2025 Oscars, per The Hollywood Reporter. Set in 1919 Copenhagen, the film centers on Karoline, a young seamstress portrayed by Vic Carmen Sonne, who faces bleak choices after her affluent lover, played by Joachim Fjelstrup, refuses to marry her upon her pregnancy.

The film made its world debut at the Cannes Film Festival and later premiered in North America at the Toronto Film Festival, receiving rave reviews for its gripping storyline and impactful conclusion. Industry experts believe it stands a strong chance at the Oscars, bolstered by its critical acclaim and relevant societal themes. Distribution rights for 'The Girl With the Needle' in North America, the UK, Latin America, and other regions have been acquired by Mubi.

Denmark has a notable track record at the Oscars, securing 14 nominations and winning 4 times, most recently with 'Another Round' in 2021. The deadline for submitting entries for the 96th Oscars is November 14 this year, with the shortlist for Best International Feature to be announced on December 17, and nominations revealed on January 17, 2025.

The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025. (ANI)

