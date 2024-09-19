Amitabh Bachchan Apologizes for Mispronouncing Marathi Word 'Kachra'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has issued a public apology after mispronouncing the Marathi word 'kachra' in a social awareness video. The video, intended to promote anti-littering, caught the eye of singer Sudesh Bhosale who informed the actor of the error.

Bachchan, 81, immediately took responsibility and posted another video to correct his mistake, emphasizing his commitment to getting the pronunciation right. 'Hello, I'm Amitabh Bachchan. A few days ago, I shared a video on raising social awareness stating that I won't litter. I also said the same thing in Marathi language, and my pronunciation in Marathi was a bit incorrect,' said Bachchan in his new video.

The actor is currently hosting the 16th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and was most recently seen in Nag Ashwin's film 'Kalki 2898 AD,' which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

