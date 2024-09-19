Double Security Scare for Salman Khan: Intrusions and Threats in Bandra

In a double security scare for Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family, a biker breached his convoy, while a burqa-clad woman and a man issued threats to his father Salim Khan in separate incidents, police reported on Thursday.

Both incidents occurred on Wednesday in the Bandra locality of Mumbai, where the Khan family resides. A 21-year-old motorcyclist infiltrated the police convoy escorting Salman Khan between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments, his residence. Salman Khan, already under heightened 'Y-plus' security due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was en route to his home when the incident unfolded.

Despite warnings from security personnel, the biker continued to approach Salman Khan's vehicle. Once the actor reached his house, two police vehicles pursued and intercepted the motorcyclist. Identified as Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, a local college student, he now faces charges under sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for his reckless actions. Meanwhile, a burqa-clad woman and a man approached Salim Khan at Bandra Bandstand, threatening him by invoking gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name. The duo, who were later detained, claimed they were 'playing mischief' with the veteran screenwriter.

(With inputs from agencies.)