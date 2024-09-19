Left Menu

Double Security Scare for Salman Khan: Intrusions and Threats in Bandra

In two separate security incidents, a biker intruded into Salman Khan's police convoy, and a burqa-clad woman along with a man threatened his father Salim Khan. Both occurrences took place in Bandra, triggering police action but no arrests were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:58 IST
Double Security Scare for Salman Khan: Intrusions and Threats in Bandra
  • Country:
  • India

In a double security scare for Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family, a biker breached his convoy, while a burqa-clad woman and a man issued threats to his father Salim Khan in separate incidents, police reported on Thursday.

Both incidents occurred on Wednesday in the Bandra locality of Mumbai, where the Khan family resides. A 21-year-old motorcyclist infiltrated the police convoy escorting Salman Khan between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments, his residence. Salman Khan, already under heightened 'Y-plus' security due to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was en route to his home when the incident unfolded.

Despite warnings from security personnel, the biker continued to approach Salman Khan's vehicle. Once the actor reached his house, two police vehicles pursued and intercepted the motorcyclist. Identified as Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, a local college student, he now faces charges under sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for his reckless actions. Meanwhile, a burqa-clad woman and a man approached Salim Khan at Bandra Bandstand, threatening him by invoking gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name. The duo, who were later detained, claimed they were 'playing mischief' with the veteran screenwriter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024