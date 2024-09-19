Vatican Approves Medjugorje Pilgrimages Amid Economic Boom

The Vatican has approved pilgrimages to Medjugorje, Bosnia, where children reported seeing visions of the Virgin Mary in 1981. Despite not declaring the apparitions authentic, the Vatican cites positive 'spiritual fruits' in allowing public devotion.

This decision could significantly affect Medjugorje, which has become a thriving destination for religious tourism, drawing millions annually. Last year, 1.7 million Eucharistic wafers were distributed during Masses there, reflecting the high number of visiting Catholics.

The decree also comes amid economic considerations, as Medjugorje's tourism sector supports the local economy. Local officials anticipate even greater visitor numbers in 2024 as Christian pilgrims seek alternatives due to the ongoing conflict in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)