Tragic Consequences of Extreme Work Pressure at Ernst & Young

The family of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant, claims she died from extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young, Pune. Despite complaining to senior officials and receiving no action, her parents want no one else to suffer such a fate. EY issued a statement expressing sadness and commitment to improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:45 IST
The family of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil, who allegedly succumbed to extreme work pressure at Ernst & Young, voiced their concerns on Thursday, advocating against similar fates for others.

Anna, who passed her CA exams in 2023, joined the EY Pune office and worked there for four months before her untimely death on July 21. Her mother highlighted concerns over the 'glorification' of overwork in a letter to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani.

Despite complaints about grueling hours, including working until 12:30 am, Anna persisted, citing the professional exposure. The family alleges that company officials did not take these issues seriously until the matter gained attention on social media.

Anna's father, Siby Joseph, said they are not planning to take legal action but want to prevent similar incidents for new entrants in the corporate world. In response, Ernst & Young expressed deep sadness over Anna's passing and affirmed its commitment to fostering a healthy workplace environment.

