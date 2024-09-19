Controversy Sparks Over Substandard Ingredients in Tirupati Laddu

Amidst rising controversy, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday asserted the use of animal fat in the globally revered Tirupati laddu, supported by a lab report from Gujarat-based NDDB CALF Ltd on ghee samples.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, during a press conference, presented the purported lab report that allegedly confirmed the presence of 'beef tallow' and other animal-derived substances in the ghee sample provided.

The controversy deepened as the report also indicated the presence of 'lard' and fish oil. With the sample receipt dated July 9, 2024, and the lab report dated July 16, no official confirmation has been provided by the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients, a claim strongly denied by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)