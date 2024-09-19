Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over Substandard Ingredients in Tirupati Laddu

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has claimed the presence of animal fat in the renowned Tirupati laddu, based on a lab report from NDDB CALF Ltd. The report indicates beef tallow, pig fat, and fish oil in the ghee samples. Opposition YSR Congress Party denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:23 IST
Controversy Sparks Over Substandard Ingredients in Tirupati Laddu
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising controversy, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday asserted the use of animal fat in the globally revered Tirupati laddu, supported by a lab report from Gujarat-based NDDB CALF Ltd on ghee samples.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy, during a press conference, presented the purported lab report that allegedly confirmed the presence of 'beef tallow' and other animal-derived substances in the ghee sample provided.

The controversy deepened as the report also indicated the presence of 'lard' and fish oil. With the sample receipt dated July 9, 2024, and the lab report dated July 16, no official confirmation has been provided by the Andhra Pradesh government or the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the previous YSRCP government of using substandard ingredients, a claim strongly denied by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024