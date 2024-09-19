Left Menu

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Floating Restaurant Amidst Food Safety Concerns

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a floating restaurant in Ramgarh Tal, ensuring food hygiene amidst recent scandals of food vendors spitting on and contaminating food. The floating restaurant 'Float' started construction on August 17, 2022, and can accommodate 100-150 guests.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a state-of-the-art floating restaurant in Ramgarh Tal on Thursday, vowing to ensure food safety.

Adityanath's remarks come in the wake of disturbing incidents where vendors were allegedly spitting on food and mixing urine in fruit juice.

The new restaurant, aptly named 'Float', began construction on August 17, 2022, and features an attractive three-floor design accommodating up to 150 guests, according to government officials.

