BJP Unveils Ambitious Manifesto for Haryana Assembly Polls

The BJP has set its sights on securing a third consecutive term in Haryana, unveiling an ambitious manifesto ahead of the October 5 assembly polls. Party president J P Nadda, along with other senior leaders, announced a slew of promises designed to appeal to a broad spectrum of voters.

Key pledges include a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh new government jobs, and scooters for female college students in rural areas. A significant highlight is the guaranteed government job for 'Agniveers,' beneficiaries of the Agnipath scheme facing opposition criticism.

The manifesto also focused on several infrastructural and social welfare initiatives, including a rapid rail transport system, industrial cities, scholarships for OBC and SC students, free dialysis services, and stringent anti-drug laws. The BJP aims to consolidate its voter base with these wide-ranging proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)